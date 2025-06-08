Rhumbline Advisers Has $15.91 Million Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in United Bankshares were worth $15,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in United Bankshares by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in United Bankshares by 1,921.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Sara Dumond bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $91,026.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $176,940.54. This trade represents a 105.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.02 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.50 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

