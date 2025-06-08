Rhumbline Advisers Has $16.93 Million Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Alaska Air Group worth $16,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 2,046.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $401,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,620.30. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $151,247.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,709.02. This represents a 26.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,479 shares of company stock worth $554,228 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALK opened at $52.43 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $78.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.