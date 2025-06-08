Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.44 Million Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 616,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $17,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOMB. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,166,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 120,691 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,160,000 after acquiring an additional 324,664 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 385,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 69,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 103,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $260.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $68,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,062.45. This represents a 36.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $204,359.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,227.04. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

