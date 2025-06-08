Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,345 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $17,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,040,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,002,000 after buying an additional 354,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of TECH stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.91. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.92 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Bio-Techne announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

