Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Brinker International were worth $18,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Brinker International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramona Hood sold 777 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $105,073.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,650.64. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total transaction of $319,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,522.81. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Stock Up 1.4%

EAT stock opened at $171.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $192.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 879.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

