Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 24,909 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,909 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $16,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.91.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE LW opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

