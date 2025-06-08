Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 700 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Shift4 Payments worth $15,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOUR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $154.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. The trade was a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE FOUR opened at $94.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.45 and a 52 week high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $368.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.09 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

