Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 74,032 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,032 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $15,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

RHP opened at $96.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.29. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The firm had revenue of $587.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.46%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

