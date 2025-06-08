Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,115 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $16,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mosaic from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,948.58. The trade was a 12.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

