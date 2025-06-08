Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of Cabot worth $15,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Cabot by 19.8% during the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 16,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 10,385.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 141,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 139,990 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $6,504,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $4,511,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.19. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $117.46.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Cabot’s payout ratio is 23.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

