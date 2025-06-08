Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $16,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 21,129.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after buying an additional 129,101 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 165.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 8.7% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 177.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.86.

ONTO stock opened at $96.09 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

