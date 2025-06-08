Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $17,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,725,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,039,000 after buying an additional 73,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $19,632,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,663,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

KRG stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,128.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.07 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,542.86%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Stories

