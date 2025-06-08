Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of Post worth $15,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $109.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.70 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Post from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.83.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

