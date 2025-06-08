Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,416 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $16,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 93.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 25,960.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,693,000 after purchasing an additional 182,761 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in MarketAxess by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 111 Capital purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.7%

MarketAxess stock opened at $222.22 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.84 and a 52-week high of $296.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.64.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $208.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on MKTX

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.