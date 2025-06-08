Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,105 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Ryder System worth $16,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 13.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $179,464.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,612.76. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $2,880,382.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,521.52. This trade represents a 31.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $150.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.94. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.58 and a 1 year high of $171.78.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on R shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.50.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

