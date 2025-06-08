Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,896 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ONE Gas were worth $15,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1,689.7% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONE Gas from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

ONE Gas Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:OGS opened at $73.42 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $82.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.82.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $935.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.31 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

ONE Gas Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.