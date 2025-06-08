Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of SLM worth $17,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth $144,101,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $140,442,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $76,362,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $69,509,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $68,603,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,324.25. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

SLM Price Performance

SLM stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. SLM had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $374.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. SLM’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

