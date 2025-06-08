RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 192.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLX. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,671,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in RLX Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 267,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

RLX Technology stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.07. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15). RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $111.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.38 million.

RLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on RLX Technology from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

