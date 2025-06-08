Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells $7,356,774.18 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Steven M. Quirk sold 104,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,356,774.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,035,476.94. This trade represents a 31.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 3.3%

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $74.88 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOOD. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

