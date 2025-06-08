Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Major Shareholder Sells $6,207,856.20 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 547,430 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $6,207,856.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,627,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,032,232.54. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, June 6th, Vivek Ramaswamy sold 200,800 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $2,246,952.00.

On Tuesday, May 6th, Vivek Ramaswamy sold 273,959 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $3,142,309.73.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 1.16. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $52,443,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $31,988,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,515,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,563,000 after buying an additional 3,159,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,087,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,553,000 after buying an additional 2,404,232 shares during the period. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 5,885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Stories

