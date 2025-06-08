Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $178.50 and last traded at $177.59. Approximately 117,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 421,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.13.

Royal Gold Trading Down 4.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,612.80. This represents a 12.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,773,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,156,842,000 after acquiring an additional 37,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,698,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,336,000 after purchasing an additional 46,956 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,887,000 after purchasing an additional 685,857 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,241,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,730,000 after purchasing an additional 168,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

