Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $6,278,261.85 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 136,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $6,278,261.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,520. This represents a 61.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,605 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $1,094,799.90.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,526 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $1,965,976.98.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 63,017 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $2,932,811.18.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 54,457 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,577,449.81.

On Thursday, May 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 21,735 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $934,170.30.

On Tuesday, May 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,398 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $3,031,337.40.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $5,595,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $5,582,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 94,020 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $4,012,773.60.

Samsara Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of IOT opened at $45.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of -96.19 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 1,881.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,763,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169,571 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Samsara by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,743,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,575 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,041,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,495,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,581,000 after buying an additional 2,516,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $106,274,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

