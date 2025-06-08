SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.93. 39,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 60,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

SBC Medical Group Stock Down 7.6%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SBC Medical Group

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand.

