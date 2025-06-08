Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 562,500.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 458,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 33,176 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 527,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,727 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

