Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 117,033.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,028 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

SHG stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.90. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $46.05.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

