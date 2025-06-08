Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,399 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. NVIDIA comprises 0.5% of Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NVDA opened at $141.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,104,752.08. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Hsbc Global Res lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

