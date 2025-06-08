Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Stock Price Up 37.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) rose 37.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 859,515 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 505,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Sintana Energy Stock Up 25.5%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$238.90 million, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Sintana Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. Also, Director Robert Bose sold 89,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$44,038.74. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.