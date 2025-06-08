Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 9,033.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,266 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $10,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,852,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,804,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 177,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after buying an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,589,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.69.

NYSE SKX opened at $62.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $78.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

