Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.83.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.9%

SNA stock opened at $321.91 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $252.98 and a 12-month high of $373.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.77.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.30). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 44.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total transaction of $348,712.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,957.60. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total transaction of $7,318,876.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,510 shares in the company, valued at $254,104,483.50. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,515 shares of company stock worth $17,094,296 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.