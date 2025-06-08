Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 3,538.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,129 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,166 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $10,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 889 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Melius upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $36.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky acquired 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.29 per share, with a total value of $100,154.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,881 shares in the company, valued at $406,102.49. This trade represents a 32.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Hess acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,097.12. This trade represents a 47.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,670 shares of company stock valued at $464,944. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

