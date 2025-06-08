Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $15,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWX. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 884.4% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 910,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,390,000 after acquiring an additional 818,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $51,011,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,639,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,748,000 after acquiring an additional 229,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 328.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 223,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,821,000 after acquiring an additional 171,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

SWX opened at $71.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.12. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.31 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $156,660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,532,604 shares in the company, valued at $561,932,258.40. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWX. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

