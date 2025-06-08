Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,937 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Virco Mfg. were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Virco Mfg. by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virco Mfg. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Virco Mfg. by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Virco Mfg. by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $134.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

