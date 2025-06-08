Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $240,000 in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 26,871 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert James Baker, Jr. sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $34,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John A. Thorson sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $108,942.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,974.87. This represents a 16.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of WABC opened at $48.54 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $59.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $66.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

