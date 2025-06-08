Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $256,000 in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,712,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,033,000 after buying an additional 853,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,098,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,074,000 after buying an additional 1,972,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,182,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,368,000 after buying an additional 294,956 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,162,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,119,000 after acquiring an additional 280,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,571,000 after purchasing an additional 201,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on WVE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wave Life Sciences

In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $102,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $157,443.55. This represents a 39.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

WVE stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -1.04.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 280.57% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

