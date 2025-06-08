Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Donna Lucas acquired 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $75,339.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,076 shares in the company, valued at $343,320.68. The trade was a 28.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $38.50 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $27.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $35.13.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Five Star Bancorp Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

