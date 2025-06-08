Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 12,513 OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 126,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 805,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 480,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $152,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,018.92. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of KAR opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.70 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

