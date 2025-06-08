Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 76,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 57,885 shares.The stock last traded at $157.09 and had previously closed at $152.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Standex International from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.71 million. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

In related news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $55,426.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,087.67. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Standex International by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 902.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Standex International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 40,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

