Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stock Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $17,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STWD. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $21.17.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $418.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 202.11%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.