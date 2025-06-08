Stephen Liang Sells 43,683 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vertiv Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $115.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

