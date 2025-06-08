T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,063,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,947,559,000 after purchasing an additional 135,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,187,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $812,798,000 after purchasing an additional 346,369 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,052,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,474,000 after buying an additional 425,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,260,000 after buying an additional 116,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,611,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,311,000 after buying an additional 213,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.60%.

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,157.24. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,994.78. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

