Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Shares Up 15.4% – What’s Next?

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) shares were up 15.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.14 and last traded at C$4.11. Approximately 2,075,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 254% from the average daily volume of 586,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TKO

Taseko Mines Stock Up 17.7%

Insider Activity at Taseko Mines

The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.98.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total value of C$61,500.00. Also, Director Kenneth William Pickering purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.25 per share, with a total value of C$48,750.00. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining company. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the State of Arizona, the United States. The Gibraltar, Aley, New Prosperity, and Harmony properties are located in British Columbia whereas Florence copper is in central Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.