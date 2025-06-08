TELUS Digital (NYSE:TIXT) Trading 7.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

TELUS Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.86. 191,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 406,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TELUS Digital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TELUS Digital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS Digital from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS Digital from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised TELUS Digital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.

Get TELUS Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TELUS Digital

TELUS Digital Stock Up 7.5%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $788.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.80.

TELUS Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $647.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.18 million. TELUS Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS Digital will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS Digital in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TELUS Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TELUS Digital during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS Digital

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Digital Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.