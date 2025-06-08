Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Trading Down 7.7% – Here’s Why

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 111,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 215,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Thermal Energy International Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.37 million, a P/E ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLUACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; boiler feedwater economizer; vent condenser; boiler blowdown heat recovery; Heat Recovery Steam Generator; indirect contact condensing heat recovery; air to air heat exchange; and sofame products.

Featured Articles

