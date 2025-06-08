Top Biotech Stocks To Consider – June 5th

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and AbbVie are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies focused on developing and commercializing products and technologies derived from biological processes—such as novel drugs, gene therapies, vaccines, and diagnostic tools. Because their value often hinges on the outcomes of clinical trials, regulatory approvals and scientific breakthroughs, biotech equities tend to be more volatile and carry higher risk (and potentially higher reward) compared to more established sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $403.08. The company had a trading volume of 871,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,039. The stock has a market cap of $152.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $390.50 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

VRTX stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $446.27. The stock had a trading volume of 551,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.41. The stock has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of -202.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $377.85 and a 52-week high of $519.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.71. The stock had a trading volume of 832,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,219,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $162.16 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The firm has a market cap of $331.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.01 and its 200-day moving average is $186.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

See Also