Top Chinese Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 5th

Duolingo, Mettler-Toledo International, Diageo, Wynn Resorts, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are publicly traded equity shares of companies incorporated or headquartered in mainland China. They can be listed on domestic exchanges like Shanghai and Shenzhen (A-shares in renminbi, B-shares in foreign currencies) or overseas markets via Hong Kong’s H-shares and U.S.-listed ADRs, providing investors with direct exposure to China’s economic growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of DUOL traded up $6.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $525.57. 340,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,992. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.20 and a beta of 1.00. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $544.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $422.94 and its 200-day moving average is $371.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $4.56 on Thursday, hitting $1,174.23. The stock had a trading volume of 41,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,853. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,092.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,204.74. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.30. 459,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,551. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.58. Diageo has a 1 year low of $100.72 and a 1 year high of $142.73.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.43. 504,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,330. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $107.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

TIGR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.39. 2,949,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,142,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.64. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48.

