Top Ecommerce Stocks To Research – June 6th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, GameStop, BellRing Brands, and W.W. Grainger are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves selling goods or services online, using digital platforms or marketplaces rather than traditional brick-and-mortar outlets. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth of online retail, as they often benefit from trends like mobile shopping, global market reach, and data-driven consumer insights. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,205,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,862,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.76. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $65.64 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

NYSE CL traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $90.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,413. The stock has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,334,412. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.66 and a beta of -0.76. GameStop has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of BRBR stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.74.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

GWW traded up $10.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,095.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,049. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,030.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,057.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $874.98 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66.

