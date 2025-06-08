Top Grocery Stocks To Research – June 6th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Nebius Group, PepsiCo, and Target are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are equity shares of companies whose primary business is operating grocery stores, supermarkets or other food-retail outlets. Buying a grocery stock gives an investor a proportional ownership stake in that retailer and entitles them to any dividends or capital-appreciation gains the company may distribute. Because grocery sales tend to be relatively stable even in economic downturns, these stocks are often viewed as defensive or “staples” investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.93. 13,752,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,679,576. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $179.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.35.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $4.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $493.65. 2,061,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $514.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.52. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $403.33 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.99 on Friday, reaching $1,014.80. The stock had a trading volume of 946,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,511. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $793.00 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $992.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $978.72. The company has a market cap of $450.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $97.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,965,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,858,009. The company has a market capitalization of $781.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $65.64 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.53 and a 200-day moving average of $93.76.

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Shares of Nebius Group stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $47.43. 15,237,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,925,941. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.23 and a beta of 3.25. Nebius Group has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $50.87.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.97. 4,507,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,578,527. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $127.75 and a 1-year high of $180.91. The firm has a market cap of $178.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,491,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,711. Target has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

