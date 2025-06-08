Top Home Improvement Stocks To Follow Now – June 6th

Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s Companies, Wayfair, Fifth Third Bancorp, and Allegion are the seven Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or retail products and services related to home maintenance, renovation and renovation projects. These firms typically include building-supply retailers, hardware chains, tool manufacturers and home décor outlets. Investors often view home improvement stocks as a barometer of consumer confidence and housing market activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,423,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,536,988. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $65.64 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,122,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.56. Target has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $367.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,090. The firm has a market cap of $366.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $323.93 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

NYSE LOW traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.68. 989,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,716. The company has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.89 and a 200 day moving average of $241.95.

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

W traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,698. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $62.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Shares of FITB traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,497. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03.

Allegion (ALLE)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,395. Allegion has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02.

