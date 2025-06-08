Toro (NYSE:TTC) Trading Down 3.2% After Analyst Downgrade

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Northland Capmk downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $71.76 and last traded at $70.93. 208,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 953,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.30.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Toro by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Toro had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

