TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after acquiring an additional 59,256 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,917,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after buying an additional 265,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,058,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,193,000 after buying an additional 196,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTE shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

